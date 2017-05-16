Several Coal River Road residents opposed to plans to build a Dollar General

People in one Kanawha County, WV community have launched a petition to stop a new business from moving to their neighborhood.

"Dollar General is literally trying to build an establishment right across from residential properties," said homeowner Paul Headley.

Headley and other homeowners along Coal River Road near Tornado, WV are outraged that a Dollar General may be going up on a wooded piece of land situated among several homes.

"The traffic that it would get is not something that we would want in front of our house," Headley said.

The idea of the simple sounds of nature being replaced by a crowded parking lot isn't sitting well with people who moved to the area recently to get away from the city.

"We didn't exactly buy a house to live across from a convenience store," Headley said.

There are already two mom and pop stores in the neighborhood. D and I Carryout is less than a mile away. Duran's Grocery is also nearby. People who live in the area are afraid it could put those long time stores out of business.

"What is a big chain like Dollar General going to do to them," Headley said.

Inside those stores right now there are petitions on the counters with hundreds of signatures asking that the plans be stopped. There is also an online petition with close to 500 signatures.

"I don't want to have city out where I live because it is the country," said Headley's neighbor Amanda Ward.

A spokesperson for Dollar General said right now they are in a due diligence phase. That means they are reviewing the opportunity for a new store but haven't committed to building one yet. They anticipate having a final answer by mid Fall of 2017. A spokesperson said the store would employ 6 to 10 people.

The Kanawha County Planning and Development Office has not received a request for a building permit from Dollar General for this particular location. Steve Neddo at the Kanawha County Planning Office said there are no zoning ordinances in the county. So as long as a business meets the qualifications for a county building permit it would be approved. Neddo suggested that people opposed to the store attend an upcoming Kanawha County Commission meeting or contact their legislative representatives.