Cops: Man posed as breast augmentation doc to fondle woman

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh police say a man pretended to be a plastic surgeon so he could fondle a woman who advertised on Craigslist for a doctor willing to perform breast augmentation surgery.
    
WTAE-TV says the woman wanted to model before-and-after photos of the surgery in lieu of payment.
    
That's when police say 37-year-old Jason Wilt answered the ad and claimed to be Dr. J. Jones with a local plastic surgery practice. Officials there tell police they have no doctor by that name.
    
But police say that didn't stop Wilt from making a house call during which he had the woman take off her clothes so he could touch her body during what she thought was an exam.
    
Police obtained an arrest warrant Monday on indecent assault and other charges, but have yet to arrest Wilt.

