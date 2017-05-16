Police Need Your Help Identifying Suspect in Daytime Burglary

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.

The male and his vehicle are shown.

The suspect crime occurred on April 25th, but law enforcement have been unable to make an arrest. It is not known what exactly the suspect stole at this time.

The suspect is driving what appears to be an older Chevrolet truck with a rack.

If anyone has information about the crime or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Sergeant R.K. Lyon at (304)586-0256. EXT: 2111.