Prison guards plan picket on contract, inmate drug use

Georgia Supreme Court rejects appeal to stop execution.
The post says there are laws against harming geese.
The Ohio Civil Service Employees Association has filed a notice of intent to picket.
When researchers traveled to a tiny, uninhabited island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, they were astonished to find an estimated 38 million pieces of trash washed up on the beaches. Almost all of the garbage they found on Henderson Island was made from plastic. There were toy soldiers, dominos, toothbrushes and hundreds of hardhats of every shape, size and color. The researchers say the density of trash was the high...
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged the brother of one of the eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre with tampering with evidence and vandalism, accusing him of destroying a GPS device. The Ohio attorney general's office on Tuesday announced the charges against 40-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, in southern Ohio. Authorities say Manley destroyed the device being used in the investigation of the slayings.
West Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.8 percent in April.
Kroger announced that it will be holding job fairs in stores in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky to fill around 100 jobs.
The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.
Traps will go on various trees.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.
Officials say a 4-year-old boy has died after shooting himself at a child care provider.
West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman they said allowed her child to get into drugs.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.
A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.
The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.
