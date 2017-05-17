Plant that smells like rotting flesh blooms in California

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) -- A Southern California nature center has a flower that smells deathly.

Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the "corpse flower," emits a decaying flesh smell during its once-a-decade bloom.

Staff members at the Fullerton Arboretum's Nature Center noticed their flower started blooming Monday morning. The process lasts 24 to 48 hours and can stretch the plants to 10 feet.

The center plans to keep its flower on display until Tuesday.

The plant is native to an island in western Indonesia.

---

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.