WV spring hunters take more than 11,000 turkeys

An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.

An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.

A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.

A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.

DUNBAR, WV - A suspect was arrested in Dunbar after he broke into a family member's home to recharge his phone, before stealing her home security system in order to masturbate. The Dunbar Police Department arrested Tristan Torelle Tucker, 27, of St. Albans on April 23rd, 2017 after a woman told police about her relative frequently breaking into her home. According to the criminal complaint, Tucker would enter the residence the home through a window and disarm security cameras and DV...