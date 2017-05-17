Phase 3 of Ironton-Russell Bridge Removal Begins Today

Phase three of the work to remove the Ironton-Russell Bridge begins today.

Crews will start at around 8:30 AM and blasting will occur at any time during the morning hours.

Streets within the blasting zone will be closed to all traffic. This includes both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. In Ironton, this is from Campbell Avenue to 2nd Street and from Adams to Center streets. And in Russell, from Riverside Drive to Etna Street and from Amanda Street to Ferry Street are closed.

The boat ramp and access to the floodwall in Ironton will also be closed.