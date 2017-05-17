Police: Man arrested for taking photos of a girl changing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Former KY High School Coach Arrested for Taking Photos of a Girl Changing

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former high school swim coach has been arrested after authorities say he took photos of a girl while she was changing clothes in a restroom.

News outlets report 53-year-old Mark Fowler was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tom Scheben says Fowler set up his camera in video mode and took multiple pictures of the girl. He then uploaded the images to a SmugMug account.

Fowler worked as an assistant swim coach at Ryle High School. He was fired when the school board was informed about the arrest on Monday.

It's unclear if Fowler has an attorney.

