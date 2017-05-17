Police: Former KY High School Coach Arrested for Taking Photos of a Girl Changing

A former high school swim coach has been arrested after authorities say he took photos of a girl while she was changing clothes in a restroom.
A former high school swim coach has been arrested after authorities say he took photos of a girl while she was changing clothes in a restroom.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.
Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.
A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.
A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.
The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery. The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony. The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be re-locating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall.
The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery. The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony. The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be re-locating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall.
An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after mishandling a young student Tuesday.
An Ohio preschool teacher has been fired after mishandling a young student Tuesday.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
A former high school swim coach has been arrested after authorities say he took photos of a girl while she was changing clothes in a restroom.
A former high school swim coach has been arrested after authorities say he took photos of a girl while she was changing clothes in a restroom.
Thieves are now getting your credit card numbers from gas pumps in a new way you might never even notice. So how do they do it?
Thieves are now getting your credit card numbers from gas pumps in a new way you might never even notice. So how do they do it?
Pittsburgh police say a man pretended to be a plastic surgeon so he could fondle a woman who advertised on Craigslist for a doctor willing to perform breast augmentation surgery.
Pittsburgh police say a man pretended to be a plastic surgeon so he could fondle a woman who advertised on Craigslist for a doctor willing to perform breast augmentation surgery.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.
An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.
An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged the brother of one of the eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre with tampering with evidence and vandalism, accusing him of destroying a GPS device. The Ohio attorney general's office on Tuesday announced the charges against 40-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, in southern Ohio. Authorities say Manley destroyed the device being used in the investigation of the slayings.
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged the brother of one of the eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre with tampering with evidence and vandalism, accusing him of destroying a GPS device. The Ohio attorney general's office on Tuesday announced the charges against 40-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, in southern Ohio. Authorities say Manley destroyed the device being used in the investigation of the slayings.
West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman they said allowed her child to get into drugs.
West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman they said allowed her child to get into drugs.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.
An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.
Officials say a 4-year-old boy has died after shooting himself at a child care provider.
Officials say a 4-year-old boy has died after shooting himself at a child care provider.
West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman they said allowed her child to get into drugs.
West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman they said allowed her child to get into drugs.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.
A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.
A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.
The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.
The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.