Greenup couple indicted for locking child in bedroom with barred windows GREENUP COUNTY, KY - Two parents from Greenup, KY were indicted by a grand jury today after allegedly locking their child in a bedroom with barred windows and a pad lock. Franklin and Sandra Torres, both 52, have been charged wih Unlawful Imprisonment and Failure to Report Child Dependency, Neglect, or Abuse. According to court documents, the the child was kept in a locked room from June 2016 to January 2017. They couple was charged because they failed to report this informat...

Police Need Your Help Identifying Suspect in Daytime Burglary Putnam County Sheriff's Department The Putnam County Sheriff's Department Crime Unit is requesting the public's help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.

Parents arrested after newborn found with severe rat bites An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.

GPS placed on truck of victim's brother in Ohio WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged the brother of one of the eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre with tampering with evidence and vandalism, accusing him of destroying a GPS device. The Ohio attorney general's office on Tuesday announced the charges against 40-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, in southern Ohio. Authorities say Manley destroyed the device being used in the investigation of the slayings.

Suspect arrested after kidnapping and strangling woman KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and strangled a woman following a domestic dispute. According to a criminal complaint, Shawn Harper, 28, of Charleston, WV, was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near the Becca Drive area of Cross Lanes. Before police could reach the scene, they received reports that the woman had been taken into a vehicle against her will. Both Harper and the woman w...

Caregiver assaults elderly patient with blunt object in Logan County LOGAN COUNTY, WV - A female caregiver has been arrested after she allegedly assaulted an elderly man with a blunt object. According to a criminal complaint, Tina Hatfield, 45, of Omar, is facing charges of Malicious Abuse of Incapacitated Adult by a Caregiver Resulting in Bodily Injury, Malicious Assault, and Fleeing on Foot. Officers were alerted to the alleged assault on Monday, May 15th, 2017 in the Omar area of Logan County. At the scene, officers found an infirm,&nb...