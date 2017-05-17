Police searching for Athens County parents convicted of severely injuring baby girl

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man and woman convicted of several injuring their infant child.

Wednesday afternoon, Kayla Ann Fannon, 26, and Samuel A. Thompson, 31, of Nelsonville, Ohio, were convicted on felony charges of endangering children and permitting child abuse.

Fannon and Thompson were charged after their infant child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in March of 2014 with more than 25 broken bones to her ribs, legs, fingers, arms, toes, and shoulders. The child also had multiple skull fractures in various stages of healing as well as a significant brain injury.

The child was placed into protective custody and eventually adopted by her foster parents. Court documents say the child has “shown significant progress over the last two and a half years.”

The trial for Fannon and Thompson then began on May 8, 2017. Both parents were in court for the start of their trial. Kayla Fannon even took the stand on her own behalf.

But police say the pair failed to show back up in court start on Friday, May 12. The judge allowed the trial to continue, and both were found guilty on all counts.

“Kayla Fannon and Samuel Thompson will not be fully held accountable for their actions until they are arrested and brought before the Court for sentencing,” said Prosecutor Blackburn.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is urged to contact the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office at 740-592-3208 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.