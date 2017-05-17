Special Session - Day Five; Progress Still Slow

The House of Delegates was not in session long on Wednesday. Perhaps the highlight was an unannounced visit from Governor Justice, who used his typical colorful language to describe the state's 500 million dollar budget deficit that lawmakers must solve.

"But right now, you've got your whole blooming leg in the crocodile's mouth. And unfortunately if you are men, and he gets ready to bite, it's going to hurt more than your leg," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

But Republicans are upset with the Governor, who has now changed his proposed increase in the sales tax, four times.

"We do want to see more spending cuts and I think that's one thing you'll see from us," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

Some in the Republican ranks are torn, and may break with the parties "no new taxes" pledge. That's especially true on the proposed gas tax to fix roads.

"In Monongalia County they are an embarrassment to me, and I think they are quite dangerous, so I'm having a hard time. I'm leaning towards the gas tax, but I'm not interested in raising the sales tax," said Del. Cindy Frich, (R) Monongalia.

As the budget standoff continues, some think rank and file lawmakers should go home while leaders craft a deal.

"If we allow the finance committees to work on this, and come up with a solution - send everyone home - and then come back in a reasonable time and put it together," said Del. Dana Lynch, (D) Webster.

"What we are likely to see next are amendments to the bill passed by the Senate and sent to the House. Members are calling it a moving target where the numbers seemingly change every hour," said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.