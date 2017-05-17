Investigation 'Promised' into Incident Between High School Stude - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Investigation 'Promised' into Incident Between High School Student and Police Officer

After seeing the video tape of a brawl between a high school student and a Logan County Police Officer, Logan County School Board President, Paul Hardesty promises an investigation into the incident. 

According to a Logan County High School student, another student was told to take the hood he was wearing off of his head. 

The student reportedly responded saying that his hood was not bothering anyone. The student was told to go to the office. He allegedly walked in that direction then reportedly tossed his bagged lunch at a trash can but missed.

It was then that the student claims, a police officer from the Logan Police Department forced him to the ground and put him in a choke hold. 

13 News made numerous attempts to contact the Logan Police Department for information, but our calls went unanswered.

We will have updates on the story as we get more information.

