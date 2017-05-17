UPDATE: Student Charged, External Investigation into Officer Exp - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Student Charged, External Investigation into Officer Expected

Posted: Updated:
© Logan County High School Student © Logan County High School Student

UPDATE: 5/18/17 (3:30pm)

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) - Logan Police Department tells 13 News a Logan High School student has been charged with obstructing an officer after an incident during school May 17th. Sgt. Robert Adkins says the altercation happened in the hallway, ultimately leading to the student's arrest. After appearing before a judge, the student was released to his parents.

Logan Police is now working with the Logan County school district to investigate the incident. Sgt. Adkins tells 13 News the student's parents are cooperating.

Sgt. Adkins says he believes an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation into the Logan Police Officer's conduct. Though it's not yet clear which agency that may be, or the scope of that pending investigation.

The officer involved did return to school today and there are no plans to place him on administrative leave.

______________

After seeing the video tape of a brawl between a high school student and a Logan County Police Officer, Logan County School Board President, Paul Hardesty promises an investigation into the incident. 

According to a Logan County High School student, another student was told to take the hood he was wearing off of his head. 

The student reportedly responded saying that his hood was not bothering anyone. The student was told to go to the office. He allegedly walked in that direction then reportedly tossed his bagged lunch at a trash can but missed.

It was then that the student claims, a police officer from the Logan Police Department forced him to the ground and put him in a choke hold. 

13 News made numerous attempts to contact the Logan Police Department for information, but our calls went unanswered.

We will have updates on the story as we get more information.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Student Dies as a Result of the Choking Game

    Student Dies as a Result of the Choking Game

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:20:05 GMT

    A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.

    A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.

  • Putnam County Bus Driver Sent to Hospital After Injury

    Putnam County Bus Driver Sent to Hospital After Injury

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:00:23 GMT
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A school bus driver was sent to the hospital after suffering an injury during the driver's bus route. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon during a bus route in the Brown's Creek Road area of St. Albans. According to a spokesperson for Putnam County Schools, the driver of the bus suffered an unknown injury while on the route and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.  No students were injured as a result of the incident, and another bus driver...
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A school bus driver was sent to the hospital after suffering an injury during the driver's bus route. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon during a bus route in the Brown's Creek Road area of St. Albans. According to a spokesperson for Putnam County Schools, the driver of the bus suffered an unknown injury while on the route and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.  No students were injured as a result of the incident, and another bus driver...

  • UPDATE: Student Charged, External Investigation into Officer Expected

    UPDATE: Student Charged, External Investigation into Officer Expected

    Thursday, May 18 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-05-18 20:13:22 GMT

    .The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school

    .The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.