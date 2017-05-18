WV Women in Agriculture nominations sought - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV Women in Agriculture nominations sought

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The state Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the 2017 West Virginia Women in Agriculture awards.
    
The department says in a news release that nominations are being accepted through June 1. It is open to women who have made significant contributions in state agriculture, forestry or specialty crops.
    
A ceremony will be held at the State Fair of West Virginia in August.

