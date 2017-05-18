AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Mississippi boy

JACKSON, Ms. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBN) has issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.

Authorities say Kingston Frazier was sitting in a silver 2000 Toyota Camry with the Mississippi license plate HYX 783 at the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson when someone stole it. The car was stolen around 1 a.m., according to MBN.

Frazier was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki shorts and gold Jordan tennis shoes. We’re told he is 3′ 9″ tall, and he weighs about 40 pounds. He has black, curly hair and brown eyes.

That Toyota Camry was last seen traveling south on I-55 toward Northside Drive.

The suspects in this case are two black men.

Authorities need your help locating Kingston Frazier. If you’ve seen him or the silver Toyota Camry, call police immediately. You can also call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

We’re told that the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is leading the search for Frazier. Jackson Police say they are assisting.