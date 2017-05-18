Mom hears "blood curdling" scream, finds boy stung by poisonous caterpillar

When it comes to this fuzzy caterpillar, you can look, but you sure don't want to touch. Poisonous caterpillars, known as puss caterpillars, are once again popping up, and officials are warning residents not to be fooled by the creature's soft and furry appearance.
What did a woman do when she lifted the lid on her toilet and found an iguana inside? She closed it again and called 911.
A Kentucky jailer says a pregnant inmate has given birth in her cell and the baby is doing well.
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
If you ever thought there aren’t enough summer fashion options for men out there, there’s a Kickstarter campaign aiming to fix that.
In 2015, 10 people were lucky enough to win a marshmallow only box of Lucky Charms. This year, General Mills will be releasing 10,000 boxes of the sugary goodness.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor’s house to strip on their porch.
A United flight was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard. United says the flight returned to the gate night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing."
Police in Ohio say a half-naked man intentionally crashed his car into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee.
Visitors are also invited to explore rarely seen objects from the museum’s collections.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.
Police are searching for a man and woman convicted of several injuring their infant child.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
It’s wasn’t immediately clear where the snake came from.
After seeing the video tape of a brawl between a high school student and a Logan County Police Officer, Logan County School Board President, Paul Hardesty promises an investigation into the incident.
An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.
Thieves are now getting your credit card numbers from gas pumps in a new way you might never even notice. So how do they do it?
When it comes to this fuzzy caterpillar, you can look, but you sure don't want to touch. Poisonous caterpillars, known as puss caterpillars, are once again popping up, and officials are warning residents not to be fooled by the creature's soft and furry appearance.
A Fairmont woman has been reported missing, according to West Virginia State Police.
The mother of a 10-year-old girl who choked on a bearing from a fidget spinner is now warning other parents about her daughter’s experience.
