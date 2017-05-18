2 children believed to have been shot by mother die

Investigation Continues in Missing Fairmont Woman Investigation Continues in Missing Fairmont Woman Police now believe they may have narrowed the search area for a missing Fairmont woman. Kara Jeffrey, 21, was last seen in Huntington on May 1st and police say she may be in danger. Jeffrey is originally from the Huntington area. Jeffrey's parents are pleading for her to home and for anyone with information to come forward. "Call the state police, leave an anonymous tip to the police, whatever it takes, that could make a difference in our whole lives, it could save her lif... Police now believe they may have narrowed the search area for a missing Fairmont woman. Kara Jeffrey, 21, was last seen in Huntington on May 1st and police say she may be in danger. Jeffrey is originally from the Huntington area. Jeffrey's parents are pleading for her to home and for anyone with information to come forward. "Call the state police, leave an anonymous tip to the police, whatever it takes, that could make a difference in our whole lives, it could save her lif...

A Man Allegedly Tries To Set His Brother On Fire A Man Allegedly Tries To Set His Brother On Fire A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department. A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department.

A Man Armed With A Sharp Object Holds His Son In A Choke Hold A Man Armed With A Sharp Object Holds His Son In A Choke Hold According to a criminal complaint filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Joshua Seth Phillips, 34, of Clay County was arrested in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Montgomery, WV. The incident happened approximately 5:30 on Saturday evening. Phillips has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after the incident. When the officer responding to the call arrived, he observed Mr. Phillips in the stair well holding his son with his right arm around his neck a... According to a criminal complaint filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Joshua Seth Phillips, 34, of Clay County was arrested in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Montgomery, WV. The incident happened approximately 5:30 on Saturday evening. Phillips has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after the incident. When the officer responding to the call arrived, he observed Mr. Phillips in the stair well holding his son with his right arm around his neck a...

A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder. On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

Ashland Police Arrest Man On Multiple Theft Charges Ashland Police Arrest Man On Multiple Theft Charges Members of the Ashland Police Department have arrested Seth Stroming on an active warrant issued out of Greenup County, Kentucky. These charges include felony possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property both which originated in Ashland overnight. Stroming is also a suspect in multiple thefts that occurred last night in the 13th Street area near ACTC. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Members of the Ashland Police Department have arrested Seth Stroming on an active warrant issued out of Greenup County, Kentucky. These charges include felony possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property both which originated in Ashland overnight. Stroming is also a suspect in multiple thefts that occurred last night in the 13th Street area near ACTC. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case. The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges. Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co... BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case. The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges. Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co...

Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine. Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot... GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine. Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot...