Police: Mom killed 2 kids to save them from evil in world

HUNTINGTON, WV - Police arrested a Marshall University football player yesterday, Sunday 22nd, 2017, for allegedly driving while in toxicated and being involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to the scene of a crash that resulted in a property damage. At around 1:20 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop where they found Rodney Jermal Allen Jr., 23, of Dallas, TX. Allen was found intoxicat...

HUNTINGTON, WV - Police arrested a Marshall University football player yesterday, Sunday 22nd, 2017, for allegedly driving while in toxicated and being involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to the scene of a crash that resulted in a property damage. At around 1:20 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop where they found Rodney Jermal Allen Jr., 23, of Dallas, TX. Allen was found intoxicat...

Police now believe they may have narrowed the search area for a missing Fairmont woman. Kara Jeffrey, 21, was last seen in Huntington on May 1st and police say she may be in danger. Jeffrey is originally from the Huntington area. Jeffrey's parents are pleading for her to home and for anyone with information to come forward. "Call the state police, leave an anonymous tip to the police, whatever it takes, that could make a difference in our whole lives, it could save her lif...