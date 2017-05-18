Police: Ohio Driver Rolled Car, Used Heroin at Crash Scene - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Ohio Driver Rolled Car, Used Heroin at Crash Scene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Middletown man was arrested after police said drug items were found in his car after a crash in Youngstown.

Officers at the scene of a rollover crash on Indianola and Oak Hill avenues noticed the driver, 32-year-old Jeffrey Anglin, was frantically digging through his car that was on its roof. Anglin told police that he was trying to get rings and other valuables out of the car, according to a police report.

Police told Anglin to step away from the car until it was flipped over.

Police said minutes later, Anglin was on the ground, reaching for something in the car. He was taken into the police cruiser for failing to obey commands, according to the report.

Once the car was flipped over, officers noted finding a used hypodermic needle and a burnt spoon with suspected heroin residue in the car. An officer then found Anglin slumped over and sleeping in the back of the cruiser.

Prior to the finding, the officer said it did not appear that Anglin had been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police said a search of the police cruiser revealed another used needle containing a small amount of heroin inside. The officer said the needle wasn’t inside the cruiser prior to the start of his shift.

Anglin, who was lethargic, was arrested on drug paraphernalia and failure to control charges at which time he admitted to using drugs at the scene, the report said.

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Anglin is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

