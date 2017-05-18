Putnam County Bus Driver Sent to Hospital After Injury

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A school bus driver was sent to the hospital after suffering an injury during the driver's bus route.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon during a bus route in the Brown's Creek Road area of St. Albans.

According to a spokesperson for Putnam County Schools, the driver of the bus suffered an unknown injury while on the route and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No students were injured as a result of the incident, and another bus driver was able to pick up the remaining kids of the route after a short period of time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.