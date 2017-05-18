State Police Investigate Credit Card Skimmers at Cabell County G - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

State Police Investigate Credit Card Skimmers at Cabell County Gas Station


By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
West Virginia State Police are investigating a credit card skimmer found at a gas station in Cabell County. 

According to a press release, three of the four pumps of the Salt Rock Galaxy Exxon on Route 10 in Salt Rock had skimmers installed in the erly morning hours of Thursday, March 11, 2017. 

The skimmers were removed by the suspect(s) without detection.

The incident was discovered when customers returned to the business inquiring about fraudulent purchases on their bank accounts

Employees are cooperating with retrieving surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspect(s).

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

