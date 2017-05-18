Work on section of 119 between Madison and Charleston could resume as early as next week

A paving project on US119 between Madison, WV and Charleston, WV has some people asking questions.

Crews put up cones, milled up the surface of both fast lanes but since then, there's been little activity.

"Well I'm just wondering how come they aren't getting it done," said Wattie McCallister.

More than 4 miles of the heavily traveled road is down to one lane each direction.

"I mean I take my boy to work and pick him up every day and drive it and it is kind of rough you know driving that," McCallister said.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia Division of Highways said when contractors took off the surface they found the road beneath was in worse condition than they originally thought. So now they are moving on to plan B.

The spokesperson said if they were to simply pave over the surface cracks would occur.

West Virginia Paving was originally awarded the contract to mill off the existing pavement and repair the concrete base of the road. The new plan is to rubblize the concrete base and then put down new pavement.

The West Virginia Division of Highways expects to get an official revised plan from the contractor Friday.

Once it's officially approved, work could begin late next week.