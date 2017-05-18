Man gets $14M bond after trying judge’s patience

.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
An Ohio man has been charged with aggravated murder after the remains of his missing ex-wife were found in a container.
A man locked his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and left the boy home alone with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, police said.
Police said he fell asleep in a police cruiser and was found with a needle containing suspected heroin residue.
Ohio Police are on the scene of a shooting involving two children. Police would not confirm the ages of the children but did say both children are under the age of 10.
Lena Lunsford's attorney, Tom Dyer, filed a motion to continue the trial, and a judge granted the motion. The trial was originally set to begin in June but will now begin with jury selection on October 12.
Kentucky State Police are currently investigating the incident.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.
Ohio Police are on the scene of a shooting involving two children. Police would not confirm the ages of the children but did say both children are under the age of 10.
Police are searching for a man and woman convicted of several injuring their infant child.
It’s wasn’t immediately clear where the snake came from.
A man locked his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and left the boy home alone with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, police said.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
The car was stolen around 1 a.m.
When it comes to this fuzzy caterpillar, you can look, but you sure don't want to touch. Poisonous caterpillars, known as puss caterpillars, are once again popping up, and officials are warning residents not to be fooled by the creature's soft and furry appearance.
An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.
Thieves are now getting your credit card numbers from gas pumps in a new way you might never even notice. So how do they do it?
