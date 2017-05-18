105-year-old woman receives honorary high school diploma - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

105-year-old woman receives honorary high school diploma

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

OAKDALE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who said her only regret in life was not finishing high school has received an honorary diploma — at age 105.

Theresia Brandl donned a cap and gown Wednesday at her Oakdale nursing home to celebrate, surrounded by four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Brandl attended Stowe High School until she had to drop out to care for her ailing mother. The school was later merged with a nearby school, forming Sto-Rox High School, which awarded her the honorary diploma.

The diploma was arranged by the Twilight Wish Foundation, which helps fulfill wishes for people over 65, after Brandl was nominated by an administrator at the nursing home.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two children shot, found in front yard of Ohio home

    Two children shot, found in front yard of Ohio home

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:54:16 GMT

    Ohio Police are on the scene of a shooting involving two children. Police would not confirm the ages of the children but did say both children are under the age of 10.

    Ohio Police are on the scene of a shooting involving two children. Police would not confirm the ages of the children but did say both children are under the age of 10.

  • Tens of Thousands in Counterfeit Checks Investigated at High School

    Tens of Thousands in Counterfeit Checks Investigated at High School

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:17:22 GMT
    BRAXTON COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after nearly $20,000 in counterfeit checks were discovered at Braxton County High School. According to West Virginia State Police, B.C.H.S.'s principal discovered the theft and contacted law enforcement and the county Board of Education. State Police say they do not believe it to be an embezzlement. The investigation began a couple of weeks ago and is continuing. No arrests have been made. We will provide ...
    BRAXTON COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after nearly $20,000 in counterfeit checks were discovered at Braxton County High School. According to West Virginia State Police, B.C.H.S.'s principal discovered the theft and contacted law enforcement and the county Board of Education. State Police say they do not believe it to be an embezzlement. The investigation began a couple of weeks ago and is continuing. No arrests have been made. We will provide ...

  • Student Dies as a Result of the Choking Game

    Student Dies as a Result of the Choking Game

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:20:05 GMT

    A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.

    A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.