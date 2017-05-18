Tens of Thousands in Counterfeit Checks Investigated at High School

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after nearly $20,000 in counterfeit checks were discovered at Braxton County High School.

According to West Virginia State Police, B.C.H.S.'s principal discovered the theft and contacted law enforcement and the county Board of Education.

State Police say they do not believe it to be an embezzlement.

The investigation began a couple of weeks ago and is continuing.

No arrests have been made.

