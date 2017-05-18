Emotional Richwood Graduation

RICHWOOD- An emotional night in what could be the last graduation at Richwood High School. Parents, teachers and neighbors packed a gymnasium, renovated by Jim Justice after the June flooding.

The 2017 Lumberjacks overcame more than just final exams to get to graduation day.

"This is not just a day of celebration for the class of 2017 here at Richwood High School, but it's a celebration for the entire city of Richwood. It shows that Richwood is still alive and for a community to come together like this to support our class- it's just overwhelming," graduating senior Shelden Mullens told 13 News.

But amidst the excitement was the palpable tension between the city of Richwood and the Nicholas County Board of Education over replacing flooded schools.

"We will push through and we will get our schools back here where they belong," senior Kendra Amick said in a graduation speech Thursday night.

Governor Jim Justice stopped in to visit the gym his "Neighobrs Loving Neighbors" charity rebuilt last year He also weighed in on the school consolidation struggle.

"It's really simple to know where I stand as far as my belief in schools in communities... But we have local boards of education, we have a superintendent of schools and they have to do their jobs and they have to make their decisions. And I won't stand in their way," Governor Justice said in a speech.

But Thursday night the Superintendent and all five Board of Education members reached out a hand, hoping to unify the divided county.

The consolidation matter still has not been resolved. A civil suit that has the potential to stop the reconfiguration is still pending before a Nicholas County Circuit Judge. The Nicholas Board of Education has voted to consolidate, but is waiting for a hearing in front of the State Education Department for final approval.