One dead, one hospitalized after crash in Clendenin

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, one person is dead an another injured after an accident in Clendenin.

The crash happened along Youngstown Drive around 12:30 AM Friday morning. Dispatchers tell 13 News one person was thrown from the vehicle, the other was trapped inside and later taken to a nearby hospital.

Kanawha County Sheriffs Deputies, Kanawha County EMS and the Clendenin Fire Department responded. No names are being released at this time.

