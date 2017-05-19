Victim Identified in Clendenin Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Victim Identified in Clendenin Crash

UPDATE: 5/19/2017 1:25 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.

At roughly 12:30 a.m., a car crash was reported to dispatchers near Youngstown Road in Clendenin.

According to the release, a small pickup truck ran off the road before striking an embankment and striking a tree.

The driver was identified as Jacob David Belcher, 37, of Indiana. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger has been identified of Heather Leigh Putz, 31, of Indiana, who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

