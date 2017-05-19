Starbucks testing ice cubes made out of coffee

(CNN Newsource) – Starbucks is offering coffee ice cubes–a solution for anyone who doesn’t like their coffee boiling hot but doesn’t like watered down drinks.

The coffee giant has apparently been testing them out, quietly, in 100 stores.

For 80 cents more, customers can request ice that’s been made using Starbucks coffee, for any iced espresso or brewed coffee.

So far, they’re only doing this in Baltimore and St. Louis.