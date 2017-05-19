Volunteer bible school teacher facing child porn charges

The court says there are facts in dispute, sending the case back to the trial court.
The court says there are facts in dispute, sending the case back to the trial court.
He told investigators he worked with young children.
He told investigators he worked with young children.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
The decals said “Blessed are the peacemakers… Matthew 5:9.”
The decals said “Blessed are the peacemakers… Matthew 5:9.”
In a statement released through a publicist, Hansen said he was “terribly sorry” for his behavior and was “very embarrassed” by it.
In a statement released through a publicist, Hansen said he was “terribly sorry” for his behavior and was “very embarrassed” by it.
The coffee giant has apparently been testing them out, quietly, in 100 stores.
The coffee giant has apparently been testing them out, quietly, in 100 stores.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
Her attorney says, she has accepted responsibility for her actions.
Her attorney says, she has accepted responsibility for her actions.
One professor says, there's a potentially wide application for renewing older structures.
One professor says, there's a potentially wide application for renewing older structures.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
Ohio Police are on the scene of a shooting involving two children. Police would not confirm the ages of the children but did say both children are under the age of 10.
Ohio Police are on the scene of a shooting involving two children. Police would not confirm the ages of the children but did say both children are under the age of 10.
A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.
A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.
A man locked his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and left the boy home alone with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, police said.
A man locked his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and left the boy home alone with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, police said.
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
Police are searching for a man and woman convicted of several injuring their infant child.
Police are searching for a man and woman convicted of several injuring their infant child.
It’s wasn’t immediately clear where the snake came from.
It’s wasn’t immediately clear where the snake came from.
The car was stolen around 1 a.m.
The car was stolen around 1 a.m.