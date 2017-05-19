Volunteer bible school teacher facing child porn charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A church volunteer in Chesapeake is facing child pornography charges.

Court documents say 70-year-old Gerald Lee Porter faces felony charges of receiving and possessing child porn.

During the investigation, federal investigators say they found images on Porter’s home computer in Chesapeake. Porter claims he received them on a hard drive from a friend and that he wanted to delete them. However, investigators say images on the hard drive were saved as recently as January 2017.

Documents say Porter also admitted searching a file sharing site for images of “kids in shorts.”

Investigators also state in federal court paperwork that on the external hard drive was a folder labeled “keep” which contained a video of a seven-year-old girl and an adult male. The paperwork also states that contents in the “keep” folder indicated activity as recent at May 6, 2017.

During their interview with Porter, law enforcement discovered he is a volunteer bible school teacher at a Chesapeake church. He told investigators he worked with young children.

Church leaders tell 10 On Your Side they do not believe the images have any connection to the children at the church.