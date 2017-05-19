Kanawha State Forest Pursuit Ends in Crash; One Fled

LOUDENDALE, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle has wrecked following a pursuit near Kanawha State Forest this morning.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, an officer with the DNR attempted to stop a vehicle for broken taillights at approximately 11 a.m.

The vehicle fled along the 7500 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive in the Loudendale area before crashing near Lens Creek.

At least two suspects were inside the vehicle when it crashed.

One suspect was complaining of shoulder injuries, and is believed to have non life-threatening injuries.



The second suspect allegedly fled on foot.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.