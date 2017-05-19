False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust.

Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan."

He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana.

Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He also became uncooperative at this point, and refused to move away from an ambulance.

After speaking to Jarrett, deputies located a duffel bag with a pillow case inside. Inside of the pillow case was nearly four pounds of marijuana.

Jarrett is now facing charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

