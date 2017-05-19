5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

SACRAMENTO, CA (WOWK) - Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

Theresa Kelly told CBS SF that she immediately knew something was wrong when her sister Lavinia called her almost a month ago.

“My phone rings and I pick up the phone and it’s her. And she can’t articulate a word,” explained Theresa Kelly to CBS SF. “And she’s basically saying, ‘Sister, I need you here now.'”

Lavinia was fighting to breathe and even open her eyes.

“It’s really scary. And to think if her and my mother had eaten there…” Kelly said, trailing off at the thought. “My mom’s older. If my mom had eaten there, I don’t know if we would have lost both of them.”

The “what-ifs” torturing the Kelly family all stem from Lavinia Kelly putting nacho cheese sauce from the deli area of a Walnut Grove gas station on the Doritos she bought on April 21st, 2017.

She is one of at least five people being treated at area hospitals after contracting botulism that Sacramento County health investigators have linked to the nacho cheese served by Valley Oak Food and Fuel.

“She’s been clean and sober almost a year when this happened. And she was embracing life, said her mother, Dawn Kelly. And then all of it shot down –bam! So I don’t know.”

Lavinia Kelly’s three children and the rest of her family have watched her struggle to regain even the slightest function as the toxins she swallowed attacked her nerve endings.

She’s now spending her third week in intensive care. The family is taking legal action against the gas station.

Loved ones wonder what kind of life is ahead for Lavinia, but are thankful there is still a chance she could recover.