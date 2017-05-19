Police: Mom caught with meth left 1-year-old boy in drug den

A woman is accused of leaving her 1-year-old son in a house where people were doing drugs.
A woman is accused of leaving her 1-year-old son in a house where people were doing drugs.
A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.
A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.
A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.
A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.
A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
A man locked his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and left the boy home alone with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, police said.
A man locked his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and left the boy home alone with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, police said.
He told investigators he worked with young children.
He told investigators he worked with young children.