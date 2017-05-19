Juvenile Seriously Injured, Another Facing Assault Charges in Middle School Fight

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The Meigs County Sheriff Department is investigating an altercation at a middle school that seriously injured one juvenile and sent another to a juvenile facility.
According to the department, an altercation took place Thursday at Eastern Middle School in Ohio. The altercation sent one juvenile to the hospital, and one to the juvenile detention facility in Chillicothe, Ohio.
According to witnesses, two male juvenile were fighting, when a third male juvenile tried to intervene, he was assaulted and seriously injuried.
The injured juvenile was taken to Children's Hospital in Columbus by a life-flight helicopter, where he remains in ICU.
Assault charges have been files and the investigation is ongoing.
We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CLAY COUNTY, WV - Officers with the Clay County Sheriff's Department tell 13 News that one man has died following an ATV accident today. According to deputies, an elderly man died today after his ATV rolled over in the Hansford Fork Road area of Wallback. The accident happened at roughly noon. No one else was injured in the accident. The identity of the man has not been released while members of his family are contacted.
LOUDENDALE, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle has wrecked following a pursuit near Kanawha State Forest this morning. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, an officer with the DNR attempted to stop a vehicle for broken taillights at approximately 11 a.m. The vehicle fled along the 7500 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive in the Loudendale area before crashing near Lens Creek. At least two suspects were inside the vehicle when it crashed. One suspect was co...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A school bus driver was sent to the hospital after suffering an injury during the driver's bus route. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon during a bus route in the Brown's Creek Road area of St. Albans. According to a spokesperson for Putnam County Schools, the driver of the bus suffered an unknown injury while on the route and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No students were injured as a result of the incident, and another bus driver...
Dispatchers tell 13 News that a small fire broke out in an elevator today after a lit cigarette made contact with insulation material. The fire was reported on Court Street near the Judicial Annex Building. It occurred at roughly 12:30 p.m. Crews have already put the small fire out and traffic has returned to normal. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.
FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Police arrested a man yesterday evening, Thursday, May 18th, 2017, after receiving reports of a clown mask-wearing "crack head" terrorizing drivers in the Witcher Creek area. According to the criminal complaint, Kevin Wayne Hancock was found running along a roadway while wearing the clown mask. West Virginia State Police Troopers observed that Hancock was "extremely fidgety," and had trouble paying attention to the trooper's commands. When a...
A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after nearly $20,000 in counterfeit checks were discovered at Braxton County High School. According to West Virginia State Police, B.C.H.S.'s principal discovered the theft and contacted law enforcement and the county Board of Education. State Police say they do not believe it to be an embezzlement. The investigation began a couple of weeks ago and is continuing. No arrests have been made. We will provide ...
Charles Nichols III (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department)
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was given a $14 million bond by a Cheatham County judge on Thursday after he allegedly continued to try the judge’s patience. Charles Nichols was standing before Judge Phillip Maxie on sex charges involving a minor when it all went down. Sources told News 2 the judge gave the 33-year-old a $50,000 bond, but Nichols stood up and told the judge to go “f*** himself” before flipping him and everyone in the courtroom the bird....
West Virginia State Police are investigating a credit card skimmer found at a gas station in Cabell County. According to a press release, three of the four pumps of the Salt Rock Galaxy Exxon on Route 10 in Salt Rock had skimmers installed in the erly morning hours of Thursday, March 11, 2017. The skimmers were removed by the suspect(s) without detection. The incident was discovered when customers returned to the business inquiring about fraudulent purchases on their ba...
14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
