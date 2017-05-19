Juvenile Seriously Injured, Another Facing Assault Charges in Middle School Fight

Dispatchers tell 13 News that a small fire broke out in an elevator today after a lit cigarette made contact with insulation material. The fire was reported on Court Street near the Judicial Annex Building. It occurred at roughly 12:30 p.m. Crews have already put the small fire out and traffic has returned to normal. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

Police say a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated has been taken in custody after his car plowed into 23 pedestrians in Times Square, killing one of them.

.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A school bus driver was sent to the hospital after suffering an injury during the driver's bus route. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon during a bus route in the Brown's Creek Road area of St. Albans. According to a spokesperson for Putnam County Schools, the driver of the bus suffered an unknown injury while on the route and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No students were injured as a result of the incident, and another bus driver...

LOUDENDALE, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle has wrecked following a pursuit near Kanawha State Forest this morning. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, an officer with the DNR attempted to stop a vehicle for broken taillights at approximately 11 a.m. The vehicle fled along the 7500 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive in the Loudendale area before crashing near Lens Creek. At least two suspects were inside the vehicle when it crashed. One suspect was co...

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.

CLAY COUNTY, WV - Officers with the Clay County Sheriff's Department tell 13 News that one man has died following an ATV accident today. According to deputies, an elderly man died today after his ATV rolled over in the Hansford Fork Road area of Wallback. The accident happened at roughly noon. No one else was injured in the accident. The identity of the man has not been released while members of his family are contacted.

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The Meigs County Sheriff Department is investigating an altercation at a middle school that seriously injured one juvenile and sent another to a juvenile facility. According to the department, an altercation took place Thursday at Eastern Middle School in Ohio. The altercation sent one juvenile to the hospital, and one to the juvenile detention facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. According to witnesses, two male juvenile were fighting, when a third male juveni...

