Florida boy, 2, killed after dresser falls on him

LAKELAND, FL (WFLA) – A Lakeland toddler was killed in a tragic accident at his home when a dresser fell on him.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old boy around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say Conner Delong was found by his mother, Meghan Delong, that morning underneath a dresser that had fallen over. She had checked on him and his brother in their shared bedroom at 11:30 the night before and both were sleeping in their cribs.

Conner’s mother said she heard his voice five minutes before entering his room, where she found him unresponsive underneath the fallen dresser.

Meghan Delong told deputies that during the past week, Conner had been taking the baby monitor off the top of the dresser, so she had moved it to the windowsill behind the dresser. She said her son often got out of his crib on his own.

Investigators believe that on Sunday morning, Conner got out of his crib on his own and was trying to climb up on the dresser to get to the baby monitor on the windowsill behind it, when the dresser fell on him.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy was conducted, and the cause of Conner’s death was determined to be mechanical asphysxia. His death was ruled accidental.