Florida boy, 2, killed after dresser falls on him - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Florida boy, 2, killed after dresser falls on him

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

LAKELAND, FL (WFLA) – A Lakeland toddler was killed in a tragic accident at his home when a dresser fell on him.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old boy around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say Conner Delong was found by his mother, Meghan Delong, that morning underneath a dresser that had fallen over.  She had checked on him and his brother in their shared bedroom at 11:30 the night before and both were sleeping in their cribs.

Conner’s mother said she heard his voice five minutes before entering his room, where she found him unresponsive underneath the fallen dresser.

Meghan Delong told deputies that during the past week, Conner had been taking the baby monitor off the top of the dresser, so she had moved it to the windowsill behind the dresser. She said her son often got out of his crib on his own.

Investigators believe that on Sunday morning, Conner got out of his crib on his own and was trying to climb up on the dresser to get to the baby monitor on the windowsill behind it, when the dresser fell on him.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy was conducted, and the cause of Conner’s death was determined to be mechanical asphysxia. His death was ruled accidental.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Crash On Railroad Tracks Sends One To The Hospital

    Crash On Railroad Tracks Sends One To The Hospital

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:51:48 GMT

    Mason County dispatch says a car crashed on railroad tracks in Mason County. Dispatch confirmed that the call came in about 3:00 a.m, early Saturday morning. The Mason County Sheriff's Department, Mason County EMS and the Valley Volunteer Fire Department all were on scene responding to the incident.

    Mason County dispatch says a car crashed on railroad tracks in Mason County. Dispatch confirmed that the call came in about 3:00 a.m, early Saturday morning. The Mason County Sheriff's Department, Mason County EMS and the Valley Volunteer Fire Department all were on scene responding to the incident.

  • Florida boy, 2, killed after dresser falls on him

    Florida boy, 2, killed after dresser falls on him

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:35:00 GMT

    A Lakeland toddler was killed in a tragic accident at his home when a dresser fell on him. Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old boy around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators say Conner Delong was found by his mother, Meghan Delong, that morning underneath a dresser that had fallen over.  She had checked on him and his brother in their shared bedroom at 11:30 the night before and both were ...

    A Lakeland toddler was killed in a tragic accident at his home when a dresser fell on him. Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old boy around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators say Conner Delong was found by his mother, Meghan Delong, that morning underneath a dresser that had fallen over.  She had checked on him and his brother in their shared bedroom at 11:30 the night before and both were ...

  • A Car Crash Leaves One Injured And Their Vehicle In A Local Creek

    A Car Crash Leaves One Injured And Their Vehicle In A Local Creek

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:22:35 GMT

    One person was transported to a local hospital according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened early Saturday morning on Rutledge Rd. In Kanawha County. The vehicle crashed and ended up the creek, but it is unclear as to why the crash occurred. The vehicle had two occupants, but only was one transported.

    One person was transported to a local hospital according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened early Saturday morning on Rutledge Rd. In Kanawha County. The vehicle crashed and ended up the creek, but it is unclear as to why the crash occurred. The vehicle had two occupants, but only was one transported.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

    5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:59:24 GMT

    Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

    Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

  • Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

  • False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County

    False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:22:10 GMT
    FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...
    FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.