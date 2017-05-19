New Coal Miner Pension Bill Introduced in Congress

As they keep moving the coal in West Virginia, efforts are underway in Washington, DC to save the pensions of tens of thousands of retired miners and their spouses. Last month in a separate bill, Congress preserved the miner's health care benefits, now pensions are the goal.

"It has funding concerns. We have a little bit of time, but we don't need to waste any time. We need to get on this so we're going to be fighting for a permanent solution for the pension aspect, just as we did for the health care aspect," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

But there are critics in Congress who say this sets a bad precedent; that Congress will have to bail out other industries that get in trouble, too. But coal industry leaders say this was a special deal, made for the miners help way back during World War II.

"You know I think that promise went hand-in-hand when they came into the War with President Truman. And all of that seems to be tied together. So again I think it's a promise that's got to be kept," said Bill Raney, President, West Virginia Coal Association.

Delegates who represent the coal region, are all on board.

"I mean I am fully supportive of what D.C. does, to make sure our coal miners and retirees get what they deserve," said Del. Rupie Phillips, (R) Logan.

Over 100-thousand retired miners could be affected.

"The House Coal Miners Pension bill is similar to one already introduced in the U.S. Senate. But it could take months before we see any action on this legislation," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.