Unsuspecting Walmart customer takes down startled deer

FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...

A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.

We continue our look into the states of addiction, with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region, including one new mom and her baby from Middleport, Ohio. Remington is just 35 days old, but in his short life he has already become a survivor. He was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning he was born going through withdrawal from drugs. "When I went into deliver him they asked me what medications I was prescri...