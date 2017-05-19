Unsuspecting Walmart customer takes down startled deer - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Unsuspecting Walmart customer takes down startled deer

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WADENA, Minn. (AP) — A confused white-tailed deer that wandered into a Walmart store in Minnesota ran into a startled customer who tackled the animal to the ground.

Shoppers at the store in Wadena (wah-DEE’-nah), 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, speculated that the young animal was searching for a snack Tuesday when it entered the store through the garden center doors.

Tom Grasswick, who happens to live in Deer Creek, told WDAY-TV (http://bit.ly/2q0NvFz ) that he felt like someone had slugged him when the deer slammed into him. Grasswick says his first instinct was to tackle the animal, bringing it down on a pallet of dog food.

Grasswick covered the deer’s eyes to calm it down, and he and others took the animal outside and set it free.

