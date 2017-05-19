Calhoun County Sheriff Warns Of Possible Scam

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, Sheriff Jeff Starcher received a call from an individual in the northern area of Calhoun County, advising that he had received two calls from unusual numbers, advising him that he had won a BMW and $3,000,000.

The local citizen also advised Sheriff Starcher that he knew that the call was a scam because he had not entered into any drawings, to be awarded such prizes.

Upon contacting the numbers, Sheriff Starcher discovered one number to have a message advising that the "voice mail box is full". It is typical for telephone scammers to have other messages that, when called, advise, "this caller is not accepting calls at this time".

Sheriff Starcher warns all local residents that if you did not enter a contest or drawing, and if the call seems too good to be true, it probably is, and its most likely a scam. Therefore, it is highly recommended to never give out any of your personal information, such as social security number, date of birth, credit card number, etc. to anyone that you may believe to be a scammer.

If any Calhoun County residents receive calls such as this, they may contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (304) 354-6333.