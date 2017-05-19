Sen. Manchin Encourages Riverside Graduates

CHARLESTON- 226 Riverside senior were handed their diplomas Friday night in a graduation ceremony. Senator Joe Manchin shared his wisdom with the next generation of West Virginians.

A night of triumph and tears as family and friends watched the Riverside class of 2017 graduate from high school.

Graduates reminiscing about their years in school and the memories they will take with them.

"I'm grateful for what I learned here and the tools that will help me as my path continues," Senior Lauren Buchanan said in a speech.

Senator Manchin shared his encouragement to the class of Warriors.

"You're going to educate yourself, you're going to push yourself harder and farther than ever before. You're going to be able to compete anywhere in the world, and you're going to be connected to the world," Senator Manchin said.

But Senator Manchin did admit there are major hurdles facing the next generation of West Virginians.

"Can you believe the United States of America with less than 5% of the population, consumes 80% of the opiates in the world? What the heck has happened to us?" Manchin asked.

Beyond West Virginia's borders, Manchin cited growing threats across the globe- threats he believes this class can defeat.

"They're counting on this generation to basically fail and not maintain super power status. Well I've got news for them, they don't know the Warriors do they. They don't know you guys," Manchin added.

Now these graduates will go out into the world, but there were asked to never forget their roots.

"We mined the coal that made the steel that built the guns and ships that built the factories that made America. Our little state's named West Virginia and don't you forget it!" Manchin said in a speech.

