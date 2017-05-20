Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case. The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges. Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co... BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case. The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges. Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co...

Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine. Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot... GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine. Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot...

Juvenile Seriously Injured, Another Facing Assault Charges in Middle School Fight Juvenile Seriously Injured, Another Facing Assault Charges in Middle School Fight MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The Meigs County Sheriff Department is investigating an altercation at a middle school that seriously injured one juvenile and sent another to a juvenile facility. According to the department, an altercation took place Thursday at Eastern Middle School in Ohio. The altercation sent one juvenile to the hospital, and one to the juvenile detention facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. According to witnesses, two male juvenile were fighting, when a third male juveni... MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The Meigs County Sheriff Department is investigating an altercation at a middle school that seriously injured one juvenile and sent another to a juvenile facility. According to the department, an altercation took place Thursday at Eastern Middle School in Ohio. The altercation sent one juvenile to the hospital, and one to the juvenile detention facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. According to witnesses, two male juvenile were fighting, when a third male juveni...

False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He... FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...

Clown arrested after scaring drivers in Kanawha County Clown arrested after scaring drivers in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Police arrested a man yesterday evening, Thursday, May 18th, 2017, after receiving reports of a clown mask-wearing "crack head" terrorizing drivers in the Witcher Creek area. According to the criminal complaint, Kevin Wayne Hancock was found running along a roadway while wearing the clown mask. West Virginia State Police Troopers observed that Hancock was "extremely fidgety," and had trouble paying attention to the trooper's commands. When a... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Police arrested a man yesterday evening, Thursday, May 18th, 2017, after receiving reports of a clown mask-wearing "crack head" terrorizing drivers in the Witcher Creek area. According to the criminal complaint, Kevin Wayne Hancock was found running along a roadway while wearing the clown mask. West Virginia State Police Troopers observed that Hancock was "extremely fidgety," and had trouble paying attention to the trooper's commands. When a...

Kanawha State Forest Pursuit Ends in Crash; One Fled Kanawha State Forest Pursuit Ends in Crash; One Fled LOUDENDALE, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle has wrecked following a pursuit near Kanawha State Forest this morning. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, an officer with the DNR attempted to stop a vehicle for broken taillights at approximately 11 a.m. The vehicle fled along the 7500 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive in the Loudendale area before crashing near Lens Creek. At least two suspects were inside the vehicle when it crashed. One suspect was co... LOUDENDALE, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle has wrecked following a pursuit near Kanawha State Forest this morning. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, an officer with the DNR attempted to stop a vehicle for broken taillights at approximately 11 a.m. The vehicle fled along the 7500 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive in the Loudendale area before crashing near Lens Creek. At least two suspects were inside the vehicle when it crashed. One suspect was co...