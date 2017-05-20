Ashland Police Arrest Man On Multiple Theft Charges - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ashland Police Arrest Man On Multiple Theft Charges

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Members of the Ashland Police Department have arrested Seth Stroming on an active warrant issued out of Greenup County, Kentucky.

These charges include felony possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property both which originated in Ashland overnight.

Stroming is also a suspect in multiple thefts that occurred last night in the 13th Street area near ACTC.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:59:53 GMT
