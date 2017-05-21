A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder. On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

Ashland Police Arrest Man On Multiple Theft Charges Ashland Police Arrest Man On Multiple Theft Charges Members of the Ashland Police Department have arrested Seth Stroming on an active warrant issued out of Greenup County, Kentucky. These charges include felony possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property both which originated in Ashland overnight. Stroming is also a suspect in multiple thefts that occurred last night in the 13th Street area near ACTC. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Members of the Ashland Police Department have arrested Seth Stroming on an active warrant issued out of Greenup County, Kentucky. These charges include felony possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property both which originated in Ashland overnight. Stroming is also a suspect in multiple thefts that occurred last night in the 13th Street area near ACTC. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case. The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges. Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co... BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case. The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges. Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co...

Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine. Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot... GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine. Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot...

Juvenile Seriously Injured, Another Facing Assault Charges in Middle School Fight Juvenile Seriously Injured, Another Facing Assault Charges in Middle School Fight MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The Meigs County Sheriff Department is investigating an altercation at a middle school that seriously injured one juvenile and sent another to a juvenile facility. According to the department, an altercation took place Thursday at Eastern Middle School in Ohio. The altercation sent one juvenile to the hospital, and one to the juvenile detention facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. According to witnesses, two male juvenile were fighting, when a third male juveni... MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The Meigs County Sheriff Department is investigating an altercation at a middle school that seriously injured one juvenile and sent another to a juvenile facility. According to the department, an altercation took place Thursday at Eastern Middle School in Ohio. The altercation sent one juvenile to the hospital, and one to the juvenile detention facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. According to witnesses, two male juvenile were fighting, when a third male juveni...

False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He... FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...