A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot.

The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

It appears there was some type of domestic dispute between the two prior to the shooting.

White is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail on no bond.

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:57:03 GMT

