Patrick Simon Sits Down With Soap Star Eric Braeden

One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase.

The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager.

"I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits jokingly that he learned how to curse from a fellow American worker.



One fact many do not know about Braeden is that he almost got the role of James Bond after Sean Connery left the role. Bond producer Cubby Broccoli was familiar with Braeden's work, but didn't know his German background.



"We had lunch and he said 'Do you still have a British passport?' I said I had a German passport. And the curtain went down. That was the end of that.," Braden recalled with a smile. "Could you imagine the Brits? The Brits would have screamed."



Fast forward to today, Braeden reflected on his tremendous success playing the scheming billionaire Victor Newman on the popular CBS daytime soap opera "The Young And The Restless."

Braeden sees a few similarities between himself and the Genoa City protagonist, especially the key to surviving in Hollywood all these years.

"I don't take any (smacks his fist). If somebody crosses me, I come after them," he said. Sound familiar?



One desire he does not share with Newman; running a multi billion dollar corporation.



"I'm not interested in business as Victor is, he laughed, "I wish I were."

To his fans, Braeden is charming and thankful and he hopes Victor Newman remains in Genoa City a while longer.

"(laughs) Who knows. I don't intend to leave now. It depends on the next contract negotiations (laughter). I love what I am doing and very grateful ... very grateful to the fans." he said.

Braeden is also grateful to West Virginia coal miners and was saddened for those who lost their jobs. His message to them: hang in there.

"The most important thing in life is health and money," he said. "You need a job to make money to live. For many people it's a hard scramble for life. I hope that they solve that (and coal jobs return)."