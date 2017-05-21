A Man Armed With A Sharp Object Holds His Son In A Choke Hold

According to a criminal complaint filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Joshua Seth Phillips, 34, of Clay County was arrested in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Montgomery, WV.

The incident happened approximately 5:30 on Saturday evening.

Phillips has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after the incident.

When the officer responding to the call arrived, he observed Mr. Phillips in the stair well holding his son with his right arm around his neck and a sharp object in his left hand in a threatening manner directed at a witness, Brenda Brockett.

The officer stated that the child appeared visibly scared and he was crying saying he wanted to go back to sleep.

After many verbal commands to drop the object and release the child, Mr. Phillips finally complied.

The object in question was revealed to be a syringe.

Mr. Phillips became combative and charged the officer, but the officer took control of the situation and place Mr. Phillips in restraints.

The officer states that while in hand restraints, Mr. Phillips tried to bite and kick him.

After the officer got control of the situation, he searched the residence and found drug paraphernalia near where the juveniles had been.

Mr. Phillips admitted to the officer that he had been using heroin and Methamphetamine during the night.

Mr, Philips was transported to CAMC General for medical observation.

Phillips was cleared and then transported to South Central Regional Jail where he is currently being held on 10,000 cash only bond.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.