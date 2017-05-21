A Crash Causes A Chain Reaction, Resulting In Property Damage

A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage.

The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington.

A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle.

The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.

Emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to to free the driver and she was transported to St, Mary's Regional Medical Center, with what dispatchers described as non-life threatening injuries.

The wreck also resulted in power lines being damaged, leaving roughly 1,500 customers without power.

Huntington police are investigating the cause of the accident.

We will update with any new information if it becomes available.