Ringling Bros. Owner: Final Shows Are A "Celebration" - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ringling Bros. Owner: Final Shows Are A "Celebration"

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — As the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed its second-to-last show Sunday afternoon, a group of retired and former circus performers sat across the street at a hotel bar, laughing and hugging and sharing memories of tours past.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions, said Rev. George “Jerry” Hogan, Ringling’s circus chaplain. “It’s a reunion, but it’s bittersweet. I’m seeing people I haven’t seen in years.”

Known as Father Jerry, the Catholic chaplain waved at a group of clowns at the bar. Nearly all of the folks at the bar said they were headed to the final 7 p.m. performance, but first, they needed a trip down memory lane with people who were, and always will be, part of a unique family.

“It’s 146 years of tradition, older than American baseball,” said David Gregg, a clown from Hollywood, Florida. “This was one of the last nomadic tribes running around the country.”

The circus has wowed crowds for decades with its “Greatest Show on Earth,” and is taking its final bow Sunday evening.

The final performance is at the Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of New York City.

Ringling’s parent company, Feld Entertainment, announced in January it would close the show, citing declining attendance and high operating costs.

Kenneth Feld called Sunday’s final shows “a celebration.”

Feld said Sunday that while he is melancholy about closing the production, he feels the performers are energized to “go out on top.”

“We all have to embrace change,” he said. “But there is a love for the circus that will never die. Our family has given a half century of life to something that would have ended 50 years ago.”

Feld’s father and uncle bought the circus in 1967. It was sold to Mattel in 1971, but the Feld family continued to manage the shows. The Felds bought the circus back in 1982.

Over the years, animal rights activists had targeted the circus, saying that forcing animals to perform and transporting them around the country amounted to abuse. And in May 2016, the company removed elephants from its shows, but ticket sales continued to decline.

Bello Nock, who is often called “The World’s Greatest Daredevil,” says it’s emotional to see the final shows.

Nock, who has a signature shock of two-foot-tall blond hair, performed with the Ringling circus from 2000-2008, spoke Sunday just before the second-to-last ever circus show. His parents met at the Ringling circus in 1954 and said the show inspired generations of performers.

“Every single circus in America used Ringling Brothers as their compass,” he said.

Once a mainstay of entertainment in small towns and big cities across the country, Ringling had two touring circuses this season, one of which ended its run earlier this month in Providence, Rhode Island . That show was the more traditional, three-ring circus, while the one performing this weekend has a narrative storyline. Called “Out of This World,” it’s set in futuristic outer space, with Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson narrating in his signature baritone.

It’s an arena show, with an extravaganza of big cats, motorcycle stunts, clowns performing death-defying tricks, ice skaters and Mongolian contortionists — and that’s just the first half. The second half includes more aerialists, hoop divers, basketball players in unicycles and an act that the circus staff calls “The Fuzzies,” featuring dogs, pigs, llamas and goats.

There are mild explosions and flashing lights. It’s a sensory overload, but one that captivates the little ones, as does the giant, branded boxes of popcorn and the snow cones in big cat mugs.

In the end, though, Feld executives said they knew the circus couldn’t compete with iPhones, the internet, video games and massively branded and carefully marketed characters. Their other productions — Frozen on Ice, Marvel Live, Supercross, Monster Trucks, Disney on Ice — resonate better with younger generations.

And so tonight, sometime after 9 p.m., the Greatest Show on Earth will be no more.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Patrick Simon Sits Down With Soap Star Eric Braeden

    Patrick Simon Sits Down With Soap Star Eric Braeden

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-05-22 00:54:11 GMT

    One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...

    One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...

  • Man Left Trying To Explain How Car Ended In Swimming Pool

    Man Left Trying To Explain How Car Ended In Swimming Pool

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-05-22 00:40:31 GMT

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina man is trying to explain how his car ended up in a swimming pool. Local news outlets report someone noticed the empty car submerged in the swimming pool at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Police think it plunged in early Friday morning. Owner James Bradley Poe told police the car rolled into the pool after he got out, thinking it was in park. 

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina man is trying to explain how his car ended up in a swimming pool. Local news outlets report someone noticed the empty car submerged in the swimming pool at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Police think it plunged in early Friday morning. Owner James Bradley Poe told police the car rolled into the pool after he got out, thinking it was in park. 

  • Ringling Bros. Owner: Final Shows Are A "Celebration"

    Ringling Bros. Owner: Final Shows Are A "Celebration"

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:00:52 GMT

    UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — As the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed its second-to-last show Sunday afternoon, a group of retired and former circus performers sat across the street at a hotel bar, laughing and hugging and sharing memories of tours past...

    UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — As the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed its second-to-last show Sunday afternoon, a group of retired and former circus performers sat across the street at a hotel bar, laughing and hugging and sharing memories of tours past...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

    A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:57:03 GMT

    On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

    On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

  • A Man Allegedly Tries To Set His Brother On Fire

    A Man Allegedly Tries To Set His Brother On Fire

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:58:18 GMT

    A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department. 

    A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department. 

  • A Crash Causes A Chain Reaction, Resulting In Property Damage

    A Crash Causes A Chain Reaction, Resulting In Property Damage

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:54:08 GMT

    A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.

    A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.