Investigation Continues in Missing Fairmont Woman

Police now believe they may have narrowed the search area for a missing Fairmont woman. Kara Jeffrey, 21, was last seen in Huntington on May 1st and police say she may be in danger. Jeffrey is originally from the Huntington area.

Jeffrey's parents are pleading for her to home and for anyone with information to come forward.

"Call the state police, leave an anonymous tip to the police, whatever it takes, that could make a difference in our whole lives, it could save her life, it could make a difference in our whole lives and they could possibly be saving her, her life by just calling and letting the authorities know where she's at, we need to get her some help," Jim and Terry Jeffrey told 13 News.

Troopers say it's possible Jeffrey is with a man that goes by the alias "Jeff Cooper." Investigators say Jeffrey could be in danger. Jeffrey does have a criminal record. In February she was charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police found cocaine, a loaded rifle and drug paraphernalia in her apartment. However, Jeffrey's parents say those items belong to Cooper.

Police tell the Jeffrey's family they are specifically looking in the Hagerstown, Maryland and Hedgesville, West Virginia areas.