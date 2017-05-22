Crews responding to a fire at a Charleston home

On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...

A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.

A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina man is trying to explain how his car ended up in a swimming pool. Local news outlets report someone noticed the empty car submerged in the swimming pool at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Police think it plunged in early Friday morning. Owner James Bradley Poe told police the car rolled into the pool after he got out, thinking it was in park.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Joshua Seth Phillips, 34, of Clay County was arrested in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Montgomery, WV. The incident happened approximately 5:30 on Saturday evening. Phillips has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after the incident. When the officer responding to the call arrived, he observed Mr. Phillips in the stair well holding his son with his right arm around his neck a...

Police now believe they may have narrowed the search area for a missing Fairmont woman. Kara Jeffrey, 21, was last seen in Huntington on May 1st and police say she may be in danger. Jeffrey is originally from the Huntington area. Jeffrey's parents are pleading for her to home and for anyone with information to come forward. "Call the state police, leave an anonymous tip to the police, whatever it takes, that could make a difference in our whole lives, it could save her lif...