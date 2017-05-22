WVU receives $402K to help rural areas - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WVU receives $402K to help rural areas

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The federal government has awarded more than $400,000 to West Virginia University to improve sustainable agriculture and help rural communities thrive.
    
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the $402,890 award in a news release this month.
    
Manchin said the university, through its Extension Services program, invests in rural communities across the state, creating a great benefit for West Virginia.
    
Capito said the resources will allow the university to continue its work assisting rural West Virginia.
    
The funding is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Institute of Food and Agriculture.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Crews responding to fire at a Charleston home

    Crews responding to a fire at a Charleston home

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-05-22 08:44:35 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

  • Kentucky Book Fair moving to Lexington after 35 years

    Kentucky Book Fair moving to Lexington after 35 years

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:43 AM EDT2017-05-22 08:43:56 GMT
    State Journal file photoState Journal file photo

    The fair attracts an average of 3,500 readers and 170 local and national authors.

    The fair attracts an average of 3,500 readers and 170 local and national authors.

  • Federal committee examining health risks from surface mines

    Federal committee examining health risks from surface mines

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:36 AM EDT2017-05-22 08:36:36 GMT

    A Town Hall session is scheduled later Tuesday.

    A Town Hall session is scheduled later Tuesday.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

    A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:57:03 GMT

    On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

    On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

  • Patrick Simon Sits Down With Soap Star Eric Braeden

    Patrick Simon Sits Down With Soap Star Eric Braeden

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-05-22 00:54:11 GMT

    One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...

    One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...

  • A Man Allegedly Tries To Set His Brother On Fire

    A Man Allegedly Tries To Set His Brother On Fire

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:58:18 GMT

    A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department. 

    A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.